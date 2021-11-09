Amazon offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses with styles starting at $69 shipped. If you’re looking for a holiday gift for a loved one, this is a great opportunity to score deals on top brand shades. One of our top picks from this sale is the Ray-Ban Outdoorsman Craft Aviator Sunglasses. These sunglasses are currently marked down from $142.80 and originally sold for $193. Today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low and to compare Ray-ban currently has them priced at $204. This style can be worn by both men or women alike and have a unique hand stitched leather brow bar that’s highly-fashionable. You can choose from three different color options as well. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Ray-Ban Outdoorsman Craft Aviator Sunglasses feature:

Lenses are prescription ready (rx-able)

A unique frame in the Ray-ban Collection. Inspired for the outdoor enthusiast in mind. This has the take of the classic Aviator crafted with genuine deer leather on the bridge.

The RB3422Q Outdoorsman Craft Aviators are unisex sunglasses are perfect for the outdoor enthusiast. To protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, these sunglasses include lenses that are coated with 100% UV protection. They are also prescription ready.

