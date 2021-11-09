Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 30W USB-C Outlet $37 (Save 31%), more

Amazon is now offering the Leviton In-Wall Outlet with Dual USB-C PD Ports for $37.60 shipped. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking at the best price since July with 31% in savings attached. Replacing an existing in-wall outlet, this Leviton unit lets you ditch a separate wall charger in the process thanks to a pair of built-in ports. There’s still two AC outlets for plugging in lamps or anything else, but also the inclusion of two USB-C PD ports. Capable of dishing out up to 30W per port, this Leviton offering is more than capable of powering everything from your iPhone 13 to iPad Pro and more.

The T5635-00G 30W (6A) Dual Type-C USB with Power Delivery (PD) is the most advanced USB In-Wall Charger on the market offering up to 30 Watts of charging power on a single port. Enjoy high-speed, efficient charging of laptops, tablets, smartphones and more. Smart chip technology optimizes charging and prevents overcurrent for safer, reliable performance. The Dual Type-C with Power Delivery (PD) USB In-Wall Charger easily replaces a standard outlet for a convenient upgrade and is also compatible with non-PD devices as well as USB Type A devices (adapter required).

