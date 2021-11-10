Monoprice launches early Black Friday sale with UltraWide monitors, standing desks, more

Monoprice is now getting in on the early Black Friday savings by launching its own sale. Covering everything from workstation upgrades to gaming gear, home theater systems, and more, you’ll find free shipping across just about everything. Our top pick is the Monoprice Zero-G 35-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide Gaming Monitor at $299.99 when code has 38035DM been applied at checkout. Down from $400, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and returns to the all-time low set last holiday season. Delivering 35 inches of curved screen real estate, this Monoprice Zero-G monitor packs a 1440p resolution to pair with its 120Hz refresh rate. You’re also looking at AMD FreeSync support alongside 4ms response times and the ability to use either HDMI or DisplayPort inputs. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and then head below for more.

While you can shop all of the price cuts right here, we’ve outlined a few additional top picks down below:

Now that we’re well into November, the start of a new month is seeing the launch of pre-Black Friday discounts like the markdown above. There are already plenty of ways to save ahead of the massive shopping event at the end of the month, most of which come backed by a price guarantee for some added assurance you’re getting the best deal of the holiday season. Check out everything right here.

Monoprice Zero-G 35-inch Curved UltraWide features:

Fill your field of view with this Zero‑G 35″ Curved Monitor from Monoprice ! The ultrawide 3440x1440p@120Hz (UWQHD) maximum resolution gives you more desktop space for more efficiency at work and a more immersive movie watching or gaming experience at home. The curved panel design eliminates reflection at the edges and reduces eye strain by decreasing the amount of eye movement needed to see from edge to edge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!