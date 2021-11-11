Roku’s Ultra LT 4K streamer with AirPlay 2 falls to new $30 low ahead of Black Friday (57% off)

Walmart is now offering the Roku Ultra LT 4K AirPlay 2 Streaming Media Player for $30 with free shipping on orders of more than $35. Down from the usual $69 rate, these unprecedented 57% savings undercut our previous mention by $19 to mark a new all-time low. Set to bring 4K streaming from all the major platforms to your home, Roku’s Ultra LT streaming media player arrives with AirPlay 2, HDR, and a handy Ethernet port here for added wired connection. This set also comes complete with the Roku voice remote and a MicroSD card slot so you can enjoy extra channel storage here as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 950 customers. Head below for more options.

If the added Apple support here isn’t a must-have, then you might want to try Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 instead. While it doesn’t pack AirPlay 2, you can take advantage of Alexa integration here, as well as 4K playback, HDR10+, and the Alexa voice remote, all while saving you a few bucks over our lead deal.

Then again, we are currently tracking some great deals on Roku’s latest 4K streaming stick as well as some other popular models starting at just $20. This latest Roku iteration boasts a fast processing speed to eliminate buffering, alongside increased Apple compatibility with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 onboard.

Roku Ultra LT features:

Roku Ultra LT is a powerful 4K streaming player featuring a quad-core processor and smooth wired and wireless streaming. Enjoy a seamless streaming experience no matter what you are watching with dual-band wireless, Ethernet port for wired streaming, and microSD port for extra channel storage. Take control with the enhanced voice remote, featuring headphones for private listening plus TV power, volume, and mute buttons. Whether you are streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you will get picture quality that is optimized for your TV with sharp detail and vivid color. Roku Ultra LT is great for heavy streamers, for living rooms and primary TVs, and for home theaters.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!