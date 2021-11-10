Roku’s new Streaming Stick 4K delivers AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision HDR, more at $29, more from $20

Update: The price has dropped even further, delivering a new all-time low at $29. That’s $11 off our original sale price, too.

Amazon is now offering the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 for $39.99 shipped. Having just launched at the end of September with a $50 price tag, you’re now looking at 20% in savings alongside only the second notable discount. This also arrives at an Amazon all-time low, too. Serving as the latest from Roku, its new updated Streaming Stick 4K arrives with improved performance that’s 30% faster than its predecessor with longer range Wi-Fi coverage. You’re also looking at the most affordable streamer yet from the brand with Dolby Vision HDR, which rounds out the package with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and a bundled Voice Remote. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Amazon is now offering the Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player for $19.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $40 list price and normal going rate of around $35 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Though if you’d just prefer to upgrade the whole home theater in one go, the TCL 55-inch 2021 6-Series Mini-LED TV has arrived at a new all-time low of $699. Equipped with a QLED panel and 240 localized dimming zones, the $251 in savings go a long way to elevate your space. There’s also up to $500 off other TCL TVs, too.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 features:

Roku Streaming Stick 4K is faster and more powerful than ever. The redesigned long-range Wi-Fi® receiver is super-charged with up to 2x the speed—exactly what you need for smooth streaming in spectacular 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ picture. The all-new design plugs right into your TV with a simple setup. It’s perfect for wall-mounted TVs and keeping wires out of sight.

