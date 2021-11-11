Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case $9 (Save 50%), more

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Air Armor iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case for $9.51 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $18, you’re looking at nearly 50% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention. ESR’s clear case lets you show off which ever slick style you chose for the new iPhone 13 Pro while still adding some protection into the mix. Alongside a raised lip around the front to keep your screen scratch-free, there’s some added protection on the corners to help fend off drops and the like.

Air-Guard Corners: cushioning technology absorbs shocks and drops so that your phone doesn’t have to. Military-Grade Protection: hard back, flexible frame, and Air-Guard corners work together to provide test-certified drop protection that guards your phone against accidents. Scratch-Resistant: crystal-clear hard back maintains the original look of your phone by resisting yellowing and scratches, keeping it flawless Screen and Camera Protection: keep them both scratch free with raised screen edges and powerful Camera Guard that shield against damage. Wireless Charging Ready: thin enough to allow convenient wireless charging, keeping your phone protected at all times

