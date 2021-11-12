Put Amazon’s latest Echo Frames under the tree at low of $200 shipped (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering the polarized version of its Echo Frames 2nd Generation Smart Glasses for $199.99 shipped. These normally sell for the $270 list price, with today’s solid 26% discount matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Equipped with open-air speakers, the Echo Frames offer a unique listening experience that keeps the music flowing to your ears, not everyone’s around you. Sporting an IPX4 waterproof body, they’re ready to take on just about any day-to-day environment. They also feature hands-free Alexa, 4-hour battery life, and polarized sunglass lenses. Dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look, then head below to keep reading.

Don’t mind nixing the hands-free Alexa? Check out Razer’s Anzu Smart Glasses for $150 shipped. These offer a comparable open-air listening experience, just without the Echo branding and Alexa features. They also sport a slightly longer 5-hour battery life, so you can bring an extra hour of music, audiobooks, and more to your day.

These are just some of the latest in our curation of early Black Friday and holiday deals, which you can peruse right here in our dedicated guide. Just earlier today, Walmart announced a plethora of fresh savings on everything from Apple’s AirPods Pro to the PS5, so be sure to take a look at those before you head out.

More on the Echo Frames:

Hands-Free with Alexa – Make calls, listen to podcasts or Audible books, set reminders, add to your to-do lists, get the news, or control your smart home.

Open-ear audio – Echo Frames direct sound to your ears while minimizing what others can hear. Plus, they can adjust volume based on the noise level of your environment.

VIP Filter – Customize which notifications to receive from the contacts and apps on your phone that matter most to you.

All-day wear – Echo Frames are lightweight, IPX4 splash-resistant for water and sweat, with versatile style.

