Today only, Home Depot takes 20% off pre-lit artificial Christmas trees from $79 shipped

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a wide selection of artificial Christmas trees priced from $79 shipped. Our favorite is the Home Accents Holiday 9-foot Windsor Green Fraser Fir Pre-Lit Christmas Tree for $319.20. Down from $399, this saves 20% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This tree delivers 1,200 pre-strung LED lights that are color-changing to give a fun and festive feel with less work. The quick-set power pole makes setup easy and fun once it arrives. Plus, the 9-foot height and full base makes it resemble real trees without having to worry about throwing it out at the end of the season. Shop the rest of Home Depot’s sale right here, though we’ll have a few more of our favorites listed below.

Speaking of Christmas and the holidays, MEATER Plus helps make sure your family dinners are cooked to perfection with its dual-probe design. One portion monitors ambient temperature while the other keeps an eye on the internal progress of your meal, all while reporting back to a smartphone app over Bluetooth. It’s on sale for $73.50 today, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Open presents next to this Windsor pre-lit color-changing LED artificial Fraser fir tree. The 9-foot height lets this towering tree make a stunning centerpiece to your holiday display, while a quick-set power pole supports easy setup, lighting up as each piece is connected for almost instant joy. Full Fraser fir foliage adds life and depth to your home for a warm, wintry welcome. With an abundance of color-changing LEDs, this Windsor pre-lit color-changing LED artificial Fraser fir tree shimmers throughout the season with merry color and cheer.

