DEWALT’s 156-piece Mechanics Tools Kit falls to $131 at Amazon and Home Depot ($44 off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 156-piece Mechanics Tools Kit for $130.96 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot as a part of its Special Buy of the Day. Typically sold for $175, today’s offer shaves $44 off and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Picking up this DEWALT kit today will add a 72-tooth ratchet to your shop in addition to a multitude of sockets, wrenches, and more. Everything fits nicely inside an included case that’s touted as great for keeping your tools safe. This makes it a cinch to keep your workshop tidy so you won’t have to spend much time hunting for whatever tool you need. Grabbing this expansive set ensures you’ll be ready to tackle a large variety of projects going forward.

If you’re willing to forego DEWALT branding and wait a little while for delivery, CRAFTSMAN 135-piece Mechanics Tool Set is currently available for $80. While it is a little bit smaller in overall size, it comes relatively close while managing to significantly reduce today’s spending.

After you’re finished here, you may also want to peek at this 3-pack of self-centering drill bits for $18 Prime shipped. That’s just one of many similar offers in our tools guide, so be sure to peek at all of the other deals currently listed there. And with Black Friday just around the corner, now is an excellent time to bookmark that guide as well.

Mechanics tool set comes in durable molded case for storage and tool protection

Socket sets have 72 tooth count ratchet giving a 5 degree arc swing for maneuverability in constricted areas

Hard stamped markings on sockets and wrenches for easier identification of the mechanics tools

Knurled ring for added control while handling sockets

