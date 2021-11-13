Accurately log holiday meal nutrition to Apple Health with a smart food scale at $10 (Save 23%)

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the FITINDEX Smart Food Nutrition Scale for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold at $13 or more, today’s offer shaves a minimum of 23% off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Keep an accurate count of calorie, vitamin, protein, and fat intake this holiday season and beyond with this smart nutrition scale. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices with HealthKit logging support for folks that prefer the Apple ecosystem. There are over 320,000 entries in the USDA food database, making it a cinch to find and log a majority of items. Its tempered glass surface is paired with a sleek design that ensures it will look great in just about any kitchen.

Put today’s savings to work when you also grab this instant read meat thermometer at $8 Prime shipped. It’ll make it much easier to perfectly cook upcoming meals with the ability to deliver “precise temperature readings within 3 seconds.” You’ll also benefit from a temperature range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit with an accuracy level that comes within 0.9 degrees.

Once finished here, you may also enjoy perusing Macy's early access $10 Black Friday kitchen sale. There you'll find a variety of small appliances ranging from George Foreman grills to waffle makers, and much more.

FITINDEX Smart Food Nutrition Scale features:

Syncs with Smart Nutritional App: The digital kitchen scale and apps are easy to use. Download the app to record and track your daily meals. It contains more than 320,000 USDA food database. Add and customize your own food data to the app as needed.

Coffee Scale with Timer: The digital food scale with coffee maker function to help you DIY coffee freely. The Gennec APP supports the calculation of time and can display the ratio of coffee to beans, enjoy a delicious cup of coffee.

