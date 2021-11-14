Cozy up with one of these best-selling paperbacks from just $5 (Save up to 58%)

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is currently discounting its selection of best-selling paperbacks starting for $5. One standout amongst the crowd is T. J. Klune’s House in the Cerulean Sea for $9.80 with free shipping on orders of over $25. Typically selling for around $15, today’s discount saves you around 35% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Following the impact a robust orphanage for magical misfits can have on a rule-loving auditor from a mysterious bureaucracy, this New York Times Best-Seller is heralded as a “witty, wholesome fantasy that’s likely to cause heart-swelling.” I’ve personally given it a read, and if you’re looking for a charming new novel to wrap yourself up in this autumn, I would highly recommend it. Head below to check out all of today’s top paperback picks.

Other notable print book deals:

Looking for other good reads to cozy up in while the cold weather settles in? Just check out our media guide. There, you’ll find deals on everything from eBooks to print titles, movies, music, and more. In fact, we just tracked some impressive savings on multi-year magazine subscriptions starting at only $3.50. And with titles like National Geographic, Bon Appetite, Sports Illustrated, and more on the list, now could be the perfect opportunity to give one a try or renew your current subscription for up to 80% off the usual rate.

More on The House in the Cerulean Sea:

An enchanting story, masterfully told, The House in the Cerulean Sea is about the profound experience of discovering an unlikely family in an unexpected place―and realizing that family is yours.

