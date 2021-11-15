Synology’s DS220j 2-Bay NAS drops to best price of the year at $160

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering the Synology DS220j 2-Bay NAS for $159.99 shipped with the price dropping in your cart. Normally fetching $190, you’re looking at the best price of the year and one of the first discounts we’ve seen since the holiday season last year. While this model originally sold for $170, the ongoing chip shortage raised the standard price, making today’s discount all the more notable for getting in on the always-on storage game.

As one of the more entry-level offers in the Synology stable, its DS220j NAS arrives with two hard drive bays and support for up to 32TB of storage. Ideal for everything from configuring a rountine backup server, playing around with smart home services like Home Assistant, and more, there’s a 1.4GHz processor and single Gigabit Ethernet port to deliver 112MB/s speeds. Learn more in our hands-on review from World Backup Day.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a networked storage array, picking up something like the WD 4TB My Passport Hard Drive at $87 is a great alternative. Not only will you get 4TB of storage right out of the box, but the portable USB 3.0 design means you can backup a machine just about anywhere.

Earlier this year, Synology just launched its latest update to DiskStation Manager, the interface you’ll use to interact with the NAS. We took a hands-on look to see how all of the refreshed UI and new features of DSM 7 stacked up, which you can get all of the details on right here.

Synology DS220j 2-Bay NAS features:

Designed for home and personal users who need to store and share photos, videos, and documents, the DiskStation DS220j 2-Bay NAS Enclosure from Synology is an entry-level NAS for personal cloud storage that delivers an intuitive user interface and safe data protection approaches for easy digital asset backups from computers and mobile devices at no additional cost. It is equipped with two drive bays that are capable of natively supporting 3.5″ SATA hard drives, as well as 2.5″ SATA hard drives and SSDs with a drive bay adapter.

