KitchenAid’s semi-automatic espresso machine ships with the automatic milk frother at $190 off

Best Buy is offering the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother for $279.99 shipped. For comparison, the espresso machine by itself goes for $400 at Amazon with the frother adding an additional $70 in value. This espresso machine features the “first” dual smart temperature sensors that “actively communicate with each other throughout the brew process.” This ensures that optimal temperature is held and delivers an “authentic tasting espresso.” The onboard dosage selector allows you to brew either one or two shots of espresso at a time at your preferred shot size. On top of that, the automatic milk frother attachment makes creating the perfect latte a simple task. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Maker instead. It’s what I use every morning and I love that the Nespresso is perfect for simple setups. Just insert the pod of your choice, click brew, and let the machine do the rest. Considering it comes in at just $199 on Amazon, you’ll save nearly $100 while still enjoying a high-quality brew in the process.

For other kitchen upgrades this holiday season, did you see the Always Pan Black Friday sale that went live yesterday? Pricing starts at $25 and there’s up to $125 in savings available on this non-toxic cookware, making it perfect for baking and preparing all of your holiday dishes this season.

More on the KitchenAid Automatic Espresso Machine:

The first residential espresso machine with dual, smart temperature sensors that actively communicate with each other throughout the brew process to ensure optimal temperature and an authentic tasting espresso.. The fast-heating, thermocoil technology heats water up to the ideal brewing temperature in less than 45 seconds. Auto-purge cools down water heater after steaming.

Dosage selector allows user to easily prepare one or two espresso shots at the press of a button, and can be programmed to your preferred shot size.

Make Delicious Lattes and Cappuccinos with the steam wand, for silky foam at the touch of a button.

