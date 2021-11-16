Lock-in a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller now at $59 in case it sells out next week (Reg. $75)

Walmart is now offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 shipped. Regularly $75 and currently fetching $70 at Amazon, this is matching our previous and the lowest price we can find. While we did see Nintendo’s Pro Controller down at $59 for quite some time previous to 2021, it has been quite hard to come by at this price outside of a few price drops to $59 this year and some less than ideal third-party seller options. If you’re looking to ensure there’s one under the tree this year, it might be a good idea jump on this now. There was no mention of it in the official Nintendo Black Friday ad, and while there is a chance we see it drop slightly lower next week, it’s hard to say how fast it might sell out. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart and you’ll find more details below.

The Nintendo Pro Controller is one of the best in the business, bringing that traditional form-factor to your setup that’s ideal for navigation intensive games where you need full camera control and the like. There are more affordable alternatives out there, like the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller at $39, but there’s nothing quite like the real thing with motion controls, HD rumble, integrated amiibo support, and more.

More on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller:

Take your gaming sessions up a notch with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (Black). It includes motion controls, HD rumble and built-in amiibo functionality. A must-have for classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it can be used with the Switch, whether it’s docked or undocked. It is available in black with a circuit detail on the front. It also features sturdy hand-gripping material.

