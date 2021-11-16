Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2022 all-time low $30, Mario Odyssey $35.50, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its early Black Friday offers, Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. You can now score it for $29.99 shipped or 50% off the going $60 price tag for a new Amazon all-time low. We are expecting this one to drop to $25 in doorbuster-worthy Black Friday sales come the end of the month. But there’s no telling how readily available that deal will be and you won’t want to end up paying even more because the doorbuster sold out before you scored a copy. If you and the family want are looking for a fun. physical game to enjoy together, this is one of the best. You can kick up your own routine with Just Dance Unlimited Sweat mode or get the youngsters involved “with eight kid-friendly songs and choreographies [via] Kids mode.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Mortal Kombat 11, Nier Replicant Ver.1.224, Resident Evil 2, and much more. .

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Battlefield 2042 now available to play in early access ahead of launch next week

Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more

Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games

Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022

Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West

Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more

Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team

Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!