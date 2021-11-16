Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2022 all-time low $30, Mario Odyssey $35.50, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its early Black Friday offers, Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. You can now score it for $29.99 shipped or 50% off the going $60 price tag for a new Amazon all-time low. We are expecting this one to drop to $25 in doorbuster-worthy Black Friday sales come the end of the month. But there’s no telling how readily available that deal will be and you won’t want to end up paying even more because the doorbuster sold out before you scored a copy. If you and the family want are looking for a fun. physical game to enjoy together, this is one of the best. You can kick up your own routine with Just Dance Unlimited Sweat mode or get the youngsters involved “with eight kid-friendly songs and choreographies [via] Kids mode.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Mortal Kombat 11, Nier Replicant Ver.1.224, Resident Evil 2, and much more. .
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Early access to Halo Infinite multiplayer now live!
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from $49 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad from $125 (Reg. $180)
- Metroid Dread FREE demo for Nintendo Switch
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario Odyssey $35.50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- BANDAI NAMCO Xbox Publisher Sale up to 85% off
- Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox $51 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Advance Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale from $1
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame $13 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Playstation Retros and Remasters sale up to 80% off
- Aliens Fireteam Elite $26 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Standard $13 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro Game of the Year Edition PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
