Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold S Pen Flip Case goes on sale for first time at $65, more up to 50% off

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Case with S Pen for $65.64 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at the very first discount with today’s offer saving you over $14. Pairing with Samsung’s latest flagship handset, this package turns your Galaxy Z Fold 3 into a true Note alternative with the bundled S Pen. The folio case helps keep everything protected when the foldable is closed, with a wrap-around design that protects the outer display. There’s also a designated slot to stow away the stylus for safe keeping when not in use. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to experience, but then go check out the up to 50% off Samsung cases down below the fold.

Other official Samsung cases on sale:

Over in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, you’ll find a collection of other markdowns for refreshing your charging setup or gear in your everday carry. Ranging from USB-C chargers to MagSafe mounts and more, you can checkout all the deals from $7 right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Case features:

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Cover with Pen has been upgraded to suit the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, including an S Pen Fold Edition along with a dedicated holder. Plus, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Cover with Pen is treated with a coating to keep your case clean.

