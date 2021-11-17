Smartphone Accessories: 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cable $13 (Save 50%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessorieslicheers
Save 50% From $7

Licheers (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is now offering its 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $12.99 when code S5MFL99T has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $26, you’re looking at 50% in savings alongside a new all-time low. This 3-in-1 charger can be used to refuel anything from your iPhone 12 or 13 with MagSafe to earbuds and more. It has an up to 15W power output to supported devices over Qi on top of a divot that can act as an Apple Watch charger. This is a great way to slim down the everyday carry with a single USB-C cable that can charge almost all of your gear.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The 2021 upgraded dual-sided magnetic charging pad is fully for multi-devices (Phone/Watch/Buds), a great replacement for other wireless chargers. One charging device for iPhone, iWatch, and Airpods/Pro, help save space maximum. Licheers 3 in 1 fast wireless charger is your perfect partner for traveling, office, or home.

The magnetic chargering mats provides up to 15W max fast charging (pls use the 20W USB-C power adapters). 15W fast charging mode for iPhone 13/mini/13 Pro Max/12/XS/XR/X.10W fast wireless charging suitable for Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 RS. 10W wireless charging for Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10E, etc, 5W charging for AirPods Pro, and other Bluetooth earphones, 3W charging for iWatch. (Note: the magnetic functions is only for iPhone 12/ iPhone 13 series.)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
licheers

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Mag Fit MagSafe Car Moun...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case $9...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker MagSafe Lite Charger $10 ...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 25W USB-C PD Charger $18...
Best of 9to5Toys: MagSafe Battery Pack $84, Apple Watch...
Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $...
Get the cookies going on Calphalon’s Countertop S...
Show More Comments