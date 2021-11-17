Smartphone Accessories: 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cable $13 (Save 50%), more

Licheers (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is now offering its 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $12.99 when code S5MFL99T has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $26, you’re looking at 50% in savings alongside a new all-time low. This 3-in-1 charger can be used to refuel anything from your iPhone 12 or 13 with MagSafe to earbuds and more. It has an up to 15W power output to supported devices over Qi on top of a divot that can act as an Apple Watch charger. This is a great way to slim down the everyday carry with a single USB-C cable that can charge almost all of your gear.

The 2021 upgraded dual-sided magnetic charging pad is fully for multi-devices (Phone/Watch/Buds), a great replacement for other wireless chargers. One charging device for iPhone, iWatch, and Airpods/Pro, help save space maximum. Licheers 3 in 1 fast wireless charger is your perfect partner for traveling, office, or home. The magnetic chargering mats provides up to 15W max fast charging (pls use the 20W USB-C power adapters). 15W fast charging mode for iPhone 13/mini/13 Pro Max/12/XS/XR/X.10W fast wireless charging suitable for Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 RS. 10W wireless charging for Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10E, etc, 5W charging for AirPods Pro, and other Bluetooth earphones, 3W charging for iWatch. (Note: the magnetic functions is only for iPhone 12/ iPhone 13 series.)

