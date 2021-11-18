Google Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale for the first time at $79 (Save $20)

B&H is now offering the Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds for $79 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at the first cash discount on the recent releases with $20 in savings to enjoy. This is also a new all-time low, too. Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on true wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Clocking in at a more affordable $46 price tag, going with these Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds might be a better call if you’re on a budget. While you’re missing out on the first-party integrations found on the Google pair above, these arrive with 40-hour battery life and other notable features for the price.

Continuing with the Black Friday discounts, Google’s entire lineup of Nest accessories are now on sale ahead of Thanksgiving week. Delivering prices starting at $25, you’ll be able to save on smart speakers, displays, and much more. That’s alongside being able to lock-in the first cash discount on the Pixel 6 from $499.

As you listen to your music with the Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Google, they can detect ambient sound and auto-adjust the volume to suit each situation. They can also detect whether they are in or out of your ears, automatically pausing and resuming playback so you don’t miss a beat. When you need to interact with the outside world, real-time in-ear translation and more is just a “Hey Google” voice command away, and dual beamforming mics in each earbud work to keep hands-free calls crystal clear.

