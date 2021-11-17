Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $25 or Intergrade $45, Cuphead $14, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Final Fantasy VII: Remake on PS4 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 as well as the Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade version for PS5 at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, this is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon for both. This is also only the second time we have ever seen the standard version down this low. A gorgeous, arguably breathtaking ground-up remake of one of the most beloved titles in gaming history, these are must-haves for RPGs fans. The Intergrade version introduces a massive collection of quality-of-life features as well as the brand new Yuffie episode you can learn more about in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Cuphead, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Early access to Halo Infinite multiplayer now live!
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from $49 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad from $125 (Reg. $180)
- Metroid Dread FREE demo for Nintendo Switch
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
Today’s best game deals:
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl PSN $35 (Reg. $50)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy PSN $40 (Reg. $50)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove PSN $22 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Indies PSN sale from $1
- Greedfall $13 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $35.50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- BANDAI NAMCO Xbox Publisher Sale up to 85% off
- Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox $51 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Advance Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale from $1
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame $13 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 $17 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Playstation Retros and Remasters sale up to 80% off
- Aliens Fireteam Elite $26 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro Game of the Year Edition PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
