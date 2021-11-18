Smartphone Accessories: 10W Qi Charging Stand $13 (Save 24%), more

Yootech (97% positive all-time feedback from 30,000+) via Amazon is now offering its 10W Qi Charging Stand for $12.91 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at 24% in savings alongside one of the best prices of the year. Delivering both 10W and 7.5W outputs, this is just as useful for iPhone households as it is Android users. Its upright design means you can keep an eye on notifications throughout the day at the desk, and there’s also suport for horizontal charging, too.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Designed with two coils offer you much wider charging area than the general round wireless charging pad while removing the hassle of trying to find the “Sweet Spot” It can charge your phone in any orientation, vertically or horizontally with perfect angle for your eyes, you can watch movies, listen to music, make calls or send message without interruption during the whole charging process. The green LED Indicator will flash for 3s if power source is connected, then turn on for 16s if recognizes your phone well. Entering charging mode, light will turn off and keep the whole charging process sleep-friendly.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!