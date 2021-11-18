The Economist magazine print + digital sub now live at $70 for Black Friday (More than $155 off!)

We have one of the best prices of the year on The Economist print and digital magazine subscriptions today courtesy of DiscountMags. The magazine dealer has now launched its early Black Friday magazine deals that will see a single title drop to rock-bottom pricing for a couple days from now through next week and, for the most part, right through December. You can now score a 1-year subscription to The Economist magazine with both print copies landing on your doorstep and digital access for your favorite tablet or reader at $69.99 shipped. Simply use our special 9TO5TOYS code at checkout to redeem the deal. The Economist sells for a whopping $225 a year at Amazon (just for the print edition) and this is the lowest price we have tracked all year on the combo subscription. Head below for more details.

DiscountMags will ship the print editions to you completely free, never auto-renew your subscription on you, and charges zero sales tax.

The 1-year sub to The Economist magazine includes 51 issues and is a wonderful coffee table decoration when you’re not reading it. This one covers all things in the world of business and politics with “authoritative insight and opinion on international news, world politics, business, finance, science and technology, as well as overviews of cultural trends and regular Special reports on industries and countries.”

More on The Economist:

Established in 1843 to campaign against the protectionist corn laws, The Economist remains, in the second half of its second century, true to the liberal principles of its founder. James Wilson, a hat maker from the small Scottish town of Hawick, believed in free trade, internationalism and minimum interference by government, especially in the affairs of the market. The Economist also takes a fiercely independent stance on social issues, from gay marriage to the legalisation of drugs, but its main service to its readers is as a global newspaper: To uncover new ideas from all around the world.

