Best Buy’s Black Friday sale ushers in new lows on Razer PC gaming gear, more

As part of its Black Friday sale, Best Buy is offering a number of PC gaming accessories and peripherals at new all-time low prices. One of our favorite deals is on the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset for $113.99 shipped for My Best Buy members (free to sign-up.) Otherwise, it’s on sale for $119.99 at both Best Buy and Amazon. For comparison, it normally goes for $200 at Amazon and today’s lowest price beats the previous best that we’ve tracked by an additional $6. Razer’s Nari Ultimate can simulate both 5.1 and 7.1 channel surround, and even features the ability to dictate 360-degree positional audio, letting you know exactly where the enemy is. On top of that, it also has Razer’s HyperSense technology which helps you to be even more immersed in games. Keep reading for other great deals, but be sure to swing through Best Buy’s landing page to view everything on sale right now.

Remember, to redeem the best prices listed below, you’ll need to sign-up for Best Buy’s free rewards program. We’ll also include links to Amazon for matched discounts, though the My Best Buy price beats Amazon in every instance.

Other top picks at Best Buy:

Don’t forget to check out the rest of Best Buy’s Black Friday sale that went live this morning. There’s plenty to explore there, and you won’t want to miss it. After that, check out our Black Friday guide for other great ways to save this holiday season.

More on the Razer Nari Ultimate Headset:

Hypersense technology: features haptic technology that creates touch-sensory feedback for lifelike sensations based on audio cues either in-game, while listening to music, or watching videos

Thx spatial audio: breaks the boundaries of defined 5.1 and 7.1 Channel surround to deliver seamless 360 degree positional audio for a more natural and lifelike experience Available with Razer Synapse

Retractable mic with game/chat balance: for the perfect mix of game Audio and team communication.

