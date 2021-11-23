Be holiday travel-ready: Osprey, Amazon, more luggage/bag deals from $26 (25% off)

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering up to 25% off a range of backpacks, luggage, and weekender bags from brands like Osprey, adidas, Vera Bradley, and its own Amazon Basics models. One standout here is the Osprey Fairview 65 Wheeled Travel Pack for $194.95 shipped. Regularly $260, like it fetches at REI, this is $65 or 25% off the going rate, within $1 of the best Amazon price, matching the 2021 low there, and the most notable listing we can find. This luggage pack also doubles as a stowable tensioned mesh backpack with padded shoulder straps and hip belt. But all of that can also be folded away to use it as typical roller luggage with a telescoping handle, oversized 90mm wheels, zipped front panel access, and more. Head below for more deals from $26.

Early Black Friday Osprey pack and bag deals:

Plus Vera Bradley and Amazon price drops:

Another great place to score some discounted bags (as well as loads of footwear, apparel, and more) is in the now live Nike Black Friday sitewide sale. You’re looking at up to 50% off just about everything alongside an additional 20% select styles for some of the best prices of the year. Browse through our top picks from the sale right here and hit up our fashion deal hub for more.

More on the Osprey Fairview 65 Wheeled Travel Pack:

Durable chassis with oversized 90mm wheels provides a smooth ride

Stowable tensioned mesh back panel with padded shoulder straps and hip belt for a comfortable carry

Large front panel access with lockable zippers makes for easy packing and unpacking

Dual front Straightjacket compression straps to secure contents and stabilize load

