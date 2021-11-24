Crocs Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50% off over 300 styles + extra 20% off orders of $100

Crocs Bright Friday Sale offers up to 50% off over 300 styles for the entire family. Plus, use promo code 20OFF100 that offers an extra 20% off orders of $100 or more. During this sale you can find deals on clogs, flip flops, sneakers, boots, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $45 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Baya Lined Clogs that are currently marked down to $36. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $60. This style is available in four color options and the fur lining adds warmth. The foam design adds flexibility and it features a cushioned insole. With over 4,000 positive reviews, these clogs are rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? The Nike Black Friday Sale is live with up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

