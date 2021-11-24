Govee slashes four smart RGB light bulbs to $26, Bluetooth hygrometer $9.50, more up to 43% off

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is taking up to 43% off smart lighting, meat thermometers, and more. Our top pick is its 4-pack of Smart RGBWW Light Bulbs for $25.99 shipped once the on-page $10 off coupon has been clipped. While this kit has sold for $36 over the last few weeks, prior to the price drop it typically sold for $40. This offers up to 35% off and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re just starting to build out your smart home or want to expand it even further, this batch of bulbs from Govee is worth considering. Each bulb can display 16 million color variants and wields support for eight preset scenes. You can even upload a photo using the Govee Home app and the colors will be recognized and distributed throughout. Continue reading to find more Govee deals priced from $8.

Speaking of smart home gear, did you see that we just spotted the meross’ HomeKit-ready garage door controller at $30? This is just one of many notable offers in our smart home guide. You can also brush up on the best Black Friday deals so far in our dedicated hub.

Govee Smart RGBWW Light Bulbs features:

Voice & App Control : Govee smart LED bulbs compatible with Alexa, Google Home. Feel free to power your smart bulbs on/off, adjust brightness, or change the colors with your voice or Smartphone app(No Hub Required/Govee Home app is required).

DIY Million of Colors : Govee light bulbs with over 16million vivid color options & 8 preset scene modes, your indoor scenery will transform before your eyes. Have a favorite photo? Upload it, the app will recognize & apply them to your WiFi light bulb.

