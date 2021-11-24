Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 fall to new Amazon low of $162 following rare discount, more

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 for $162.49 shipped. Marking an all-around rare discount, you’re looking at only the second price cut of the year and a new 2021 low from its usual $250 price tag. Having launched last fall, Microsoft’s follow-up to its popular headphones arrive with plenty of tech to support the second-generation designation. You’re notably looking at an Omnisonic sound feature that delivers a Spatial Audio-like experience as well as the signature on-ear dial for quickly adjusting volume. There’s up to 18.5 hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C input for when it does come time to plug in. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer to take the true wireless approach, Amazon will also sell you the Microsoft Surface Earbuds for $159.99. Down from $200, you’re looking at 20% in savings while undercutting our previous mention by $3. Having just launched just over a year ago, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds arrive with a compact design that delivers up to 24 hours of battery life thanks to the companion charging case. That’s alongside touch pads on each earbud for adjusting music playback and the like, as well as high fidelity sound.

Looking ahead to what Microsoft has in store for us come Black Friday, today saw the retailer’s ad go up detailing many of the markdowns come Thanksgiving week. While there’s no word if either of the Surface audio products will sell for less, we do have an idea of what to expect for the latest Microsoft devices and more. Dive into all of the information right here.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 features:

Whether working or relaxing at home, listen in comfort and style all day with new Surface Headphones 2. Your music and phone calls sound spectacular with enhanced Omnisonic sound. Tune out distractions with adjustable noise cancellation. Listen to almost an hour of music with just a 5-minute charge — and listen all day with up to 20 hours of battery life. Plus, use touch to control your music, calls, get assistance, and more.

