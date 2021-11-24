V-MODA’s latest M-200 ANC headphones fall to new low at $450, more from $180

Amazon is offering a selection of V-MODA headphones priced from $180 shipped. Our favorite discount here is the M-200 Active Noise Cancellation Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $449.98. Down from $500, this saves $50 and marks a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention in March by an additional $5. These headphones feature in-app EQ and allow you to really customize the audio experience. There are 10 levels of hybrid active noise cancellation available, allowing you to easily block out the world around you. The “Voice In” feature momentarily lowers the volume and pauses ANC so you can hear when someone is talking without taking these headphones off. Head below for more V-MODA deals, and be sure to check out our announcement coverage to take a closer look at the M-200.

More V-MODA deals:

Earlier today we uncovered a deal that dropped Microsoft’s latest Surface Headphones 2 down to $162, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. On top of that, AirPods Pro are still available for $159. And if that’s not enough, Apple’s high-end AirPods Max are currently down to a new low of $429, making this Black Friday a great time to invest in new audio gear.

More about V-MODA’s M-200 ANC Headphones:

Customizable audio experience featuring V-MODA award-winning sound (50+ Editors’ Choice Awards) controllable via the in-app EQ tool

10 levels of hybrid active noise cancellation controllable via the V-MODA app

Lightweight metal build, flexible headband for the most comfortable fit possible and tested to the strictest V-MODA durability standards

“Voice In” smart feature to momentarily lower volume and pause ANC for moments that require your attention

20 hours of ANC-activated playback in a single charge, with 10 minutes of FastCharge getting you 1.5 hours when you’re in a hurry

