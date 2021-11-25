Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch goes on sale for the first time at $209 (Save $90), more from $136

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of Fossil’s latest smartwatches with free shipping across the board. A particular highlight drops the new Fossil Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch to $209, delivering the very first price cut we’ve seen from the usual $299 price tag. Arriving as the most recent addition to the Fossil stable, the Gen 6 Smartwatch packs a familar design compared to its predecessors, rocking a stainless steel build with AMOLED display, Bluetooth 5 connectivty, and added water-resistance. There’s notably now a Snapdragon 4100+ SoC powering the Wear OS experience alongside onboard Google Assistant. Our launch coverage provides some additional info, but then checkout everything else down below.

Alongside the featured style, there are also a series of Gen 6 Smartwatches available to further accessorize your look. Though if you don’t need to go with the latest and greatest from Fossil, today’s sale also has you covered with some additional wearables that are seeing much of the same notable savings. With prices starting at $136, you’ll want to cash-in on the savings before midnight.

And speaking of limited-time savings, though the end of today you can also save on a series of Mobvoi smartwatches headlined by a new all-time low on the TicWatch E3 with Wear OS at $140. These aren’t quite as stylish as you’ll find from the Fossil offerings above, but give you some other options for grabbing an Android-friendly wearable.

Fossil Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches with Wear OS by Google are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. The newest Qualcomm 4100plus chipset brings a 30% enhanced performance. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio, and SpO2 (blood oxygen). Activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness tracker apps.

