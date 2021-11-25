Add four Lenovo Wi-Fi smart bulbs to your setup while they’re down to less than $4 each

-
eBay Daily DealsSmart Homelenovo
$15

Lenovo via eBay Daily Deals is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi White Smart Bulbs for $14.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Down from its normal going rate of up to $60, you’ll find most 4-packs of smart bulbs fetch $30 or so at Amazon these days. This sale makes the bulbs just $3.75 each and marks some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. These smart bulbs are controlled via Alexa or Assistant, depending on the ecosystem that you personally use at home. Designed to connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network, setup is simple in Lenovo’s dedicated app. Keep reading for additional details.

If you don’t need four bulbs, consider picking up a single GE Cync RGB LED Bulb that’s available for $10 at Amazon right now. Sure, you’re only getting a single bulb instead of four. But, GE’s bulb does deliver full RGB coloring instead of just white, which might fit your space better overall.

Since all of the bulbs listed today work with Alexa, be sure to check out Amazon’s expansive Echo sale that’s going on for Black Friday. Pricing starts at $15 and there are several models on sale right now. After that, be sure to check out our Black Friday guide for all the deals that we find during the shopping holiday.

More on the Lenovo Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs:

Lenovo Smart Home Essentials are your one-stop shop to a smarter home. They are easy to setup,plug & play smart products, controlled by a single Lenovo Link Pro app. Use your voice to control them using the Google Assistant and/or Amazon Alexa. Set up automation to create unique behaviors to make your home smart.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
lenovo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Govee slashes four smart RGB light bulbs to $26, Blueto...
Philips Hue’s refreshed Bloom HomeKit Lamp sees f...
simplehuman refurbed motion detection smart mirror pro ...
TP-Link’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled smart home...
Segway just rolled out a sale on its Drift W1 electric ...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Smart Home: Nest, Nanolea...
Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi smart lock supports 250 uniq...
Bundle DJI’s new Mini SE drone with an extra batt...
Show More Comments