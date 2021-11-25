Add four Lenovo Wi-Fi smart bulbs to your setup while they’re down to less than $4 each

Lenovo via eBay Daily Deals is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi White Smart Bulbs for $14.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Down from its normal going rate of up to $60, you’ll find most 4-packs of smart bulbs fetch $30 or so at Amazon these days. This sale makes the bulbs just $3.75 each and marks some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. These smart bulbs are controlled via Alexa or Assistant, depending on the ecosystem that you personally use at home. Designed to connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network, setup is simple in Lenovo’s dedicated app. Keep reading for additional details.

If you don’t need four bulbs, consider picking up a single GE Cync RGB LED Bulb that’s available for $10 at Amazon right now. Sure, you’re only getting a single bulb instead of four. But, GE’s bulb does deliver full RGB coloring instead of just white, which might fit your space better overall.

Since all of the bulbs listed today work with Alexa, be sure to check out Amazon’s expansive Echo sale that’s going on for Black Friday. Pricing starts at $15 and there are several models on sale right now. After that, be sure to check out our Black Friday guide for all the deals that we find during the shopping holiday.

More on the Lenovo Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs:

Lenovo Smart Home Essentials are your one-stop shop to a smarter home. They are easy to setup,plug & play smart products, controlled by a single Lenovo Link Pro app. Use your voice to control them using the Google Assistant and/or Amazon Alexa. Set up automation to create unique behaviors to make your home smart.

