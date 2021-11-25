The North Face’s Black Friday Event cuts 40% off best-selling styles: Jackets, vests, more from $14

The North Face Black Friday Sale takes 40% off select styles including jackets, pullovers, vests, sweatshirts, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Aconcagua 2 Vest that’s currently marked down to $83 and originally sold for $119. If you’re still on the hunt for a gift idea, this is a really nice option. It’s available in four color options and is a perfect layering option for fall or winter weather. You can dress this vest up or down seamlessly and it’s highly packable, making it a nice option for traveling. Rated 4.8/5 stars from The North Face customers. Score additional deals by heading below the jump and you will want to check out Nike’s Black Friday Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

