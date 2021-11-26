Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro has arrived at the Black Friday price of $200 off

After seeing the 11-inch model go up for sale earlier in the week, the M1 iPad Pro savings are now carrying over to the flagship 12.9-inch version for Black Friday. B&H is currently taking up to $200 off select configurations, with the 512GB Wi-Fi offering dropping to $1,199 shipped. Down from the usual $1,399 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $100 below our previous mention. Amazon is matching many of the price cuts, and there are higher-capacity models as well as cellular versions included in the savings.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For anyone looking to make the most of their new iPadOS experience, upgrading the package with a second-generation Apple Pencil is an easy recommendation. Whether you plan to unleash some digital art, take hand-written notes, or just want the added precision, this accessory is a must-have and notable way to leverage your savings. That’s even more so the case considering it is also on sale for Black Friday at $99.

As we teased above, those who are looking for a more compact iPad experience can currently score Black Friday pricing on the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro. Delivering some of the best prices to date, there’s up to $250 in savings off various configurations and much of the same M1 power as noted above.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

