BLUETTI’s Black Friday deals offer up to $4,000 off to power your home or campsite

Now that the Black Friday deals are in full swing, it’s time to take a look at ways you can keep your home (or campsite) powered at some of the year’s best prices. BLUETTI’s official Black Friday prices have finally arrived, ushering in some of the largest discounts the company has ever offered. Ranging from the expansive AC300 and B300 portable power stations designed to run your home for days on end to the lower-cost portable alternatives, here’s the best deals on BLUETTI for Black Friday 2021.

BLUETTI’s AC300 and B300 bundles get discounted for Black Friday

BLUETTI’s flagship Black Friday deal surrounds its AC300 and B300 battery modules. The 100% modular power system allows you to easily run an entire house should the grid go down for any reason.

Each AC300 unit can accept up to four B300 battery packs, which delivers up to 12,288Wh of total capacity. This means you can run refrigerators, washers/dryers, and sometimes even an air conditioner/heater all when the power grid is down. Not only that, but the entire system is designed to be portable so you can bring it on the road with you should that be a necessity in your setup.

The AC300 can be charged either over AC when the power is up or solar when the power is down. On top of all that, it can even be connected to the new BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro, doubling the voltage, power, and capacity to 240V, 6,000W, and 24,576Wh for a system designed to keep your life moving even when everything else stops working.

The AC300 and B300 can accept an “unrivaled” 2400W of solar input to easily power your entire home when the sun’s out, and also keep the lights on once the moon takes its place. On top of that, BLUETTI made it so that this bundle can even be tied into your home’s electrical system as a 24/7 uninterrupted power supply to automatically kick in if the power goes out, something most other portable batteries just can’t offer.

Another major benefit of the AC300 and B300 is the portability that it comes with. While it can easily run your entire home, you can also toss the batteries and solar panels into the back of your truck to take on the jobsite or even out camping. With the use of top-of-the-line LPT cells, the B300 battery modules support up to 3,500 cycles. This means that if you use one full cycle a day (which likely won’t happen,) the B300 will last nearly 10 years before it sees any meaningful degradation.

The AC200 MAX system is made for when unexpected strikes

If the whole-home solution of the BLUETTI AC300 and B300 system above is overkill for your needs, the AC200 MAX with B230 could be a solution fit for your setup. It’s an upgraded version of the AC200 and packs a 2,048Wh battery, which can be paired with additional units for up to 8,192Wh of total capacity.

Designed for when the unexpected strikes, you can even charge up to 80% of the battery in around two hours with nothing but sunlight in the right conditions and with a proper solar setup, all of which can be picked up as part of bundles that are on sale today with up to $2,600 in savings available.

Be ready for spring outings with BLUETTI’s PV120 or PV200 solar panels

Not to leave campers out in the cold, BLUETTI is also discounting its PV120 and PV200 portable solar panels. These pair well with the portable power stations listed above. Sure, you could deploy these solar panels at home in the event of a power outage, but where BLUETTI’s solar panels shine are at the beach or the campsite.

The PV120 and PV200 feature improved shading performance, meaning they won’t lose as much efficiency when part of the cells are blocked by trees, shadows, or other obstructions. When not being used, they also fold up for easy storage and transportation, making for a fantastic on-the-go solution

BLUETTI’s PV120 and PV200 portable solar panels are up to 20% off for Black Friday

More Bluetti Black Friday Deals

Rounding out Bluetti’s Black Friday deals, you can score hundreds of dollars off the company’s more compact and portable batteries.

This includes the EB150 and EB240, which can output up to 1000W of power and charge devices with AC or DC power. Bluetti’s EB55 and EB70 deliver 700W of output while the AC50S, one of the brand’s most affordable offerings, can deliver 300W of portable power for working on the go.

