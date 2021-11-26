Totallee’s best-in-class logo-free iPhone 13 cases hit lowest prices ever at 50% off

The Totallee Black Friday sale has arrived, and it’s a seriously good one. Totallee — a mainstay in our yearly iPhone case roundups — is now dishing up some of the best Black Friday iPhone 13 minimalist case deals around with a whopping 50% off its best-in-class, branding-free covers. If you don’t like ugly logos getting in the way of your pretty iPhone’s design, or those thick cases that change the way it feels in your hand, the Totallee Black Friday sale is now offering 50% off its Transparent and Matte iPhone 13 cases (along with everything else on its Amazon storefront). Head below for the Totallee Black Friday deals and the discount code you’ll need to redeem them.

Totallee Black Friday sale:

Totallee is one of our favorite iPhone case makers when it comes to the thinnest, barely-there options on the market. We loved what we saw in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review back in September after the brand rolled out its new iPhone 13 cases, and with a solid 50% off for Black Friday, we now have the lowest prices we have ever tracked on them.

You can now use code BFCM2021 via the brand’s official Amazon storefront to redeem a full 50% off everything it offers, including the new iPhone 13 cases listed below:

More on the Totallee Matte Case:

ULTRA THIN. Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. One of the thinnest iPhone 13 cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. This is the most pocket-friendly case for iPhone 13

EVERYDAY PROTECTION. Keep your iPhone looking like new by protecting it from scratches and minor drops. A raised “lip” around the camera prevents damage to the lens. Pair it with a totallee screen protector for extra protection

