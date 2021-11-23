Caudabe’s Black Friday iPhone 13 case sale now live at 30% off with the best prices ever

-
Smartphone AccessoriesBlack Friday 2021caudabe
30% off Now Live!
New Caudabe iPhone 13 case lineup

The minimalist Black Friday iPhone 13 case deals are now live over at Caudabe — a mainstay in our yearly roundup of the best iPhone cases out there. This time around, the brand is offering 30% off sitewide on all of its latest iPhone 13 cases we featured at launch alongside just about everything else it offers. And you’ll want to jump in now, as this offer is only available through Thursday of this week and the deals will be 25% off starting on Friday. Head below for a closer look at the Caudabe Black Friday sale. 

Caudabe Black Friday sale:

Caudabe’s early Black Friday sale will actually be even better than the direct deals we’ll see at the end of the week and you won’t find its latest models on Amazon anyway. Simply use code BFDEAL30 at checkout to redeem today’s 30% price drop at checkout. Shipping is free in orders of $40 or more, otherwise it will run you around $4.  

One standout offer here is the Caudabe iPhone 13 SHEATH (MAGSAFE) case that drops from $35 down to $24.50 with the special Black Friday promo code above. It is available from $24.50 for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. Considering we haven’t seen any notable price drops on the Caudabe iPhone 13 cases since launch, this is one of the better minimalist Black Friday iPhone 13 case deals yet and the lowest total we have ever tracked on the brand’s new MagSafe case. Features include 6.6 feet of drop protection inside of a soft, gel-like flexible polymer shell that is ready for wireless charging and MagSafe accessories. 

Browse through the rest of the Caudabe early Black Friday sale right here for 30% off just about everything using the code above. 

And here are even more of the best iPhone 13 Black Friday deals that are now live:

More on the Caudabe iPhone 13 SHEATH (MAGSAFE) case:

The perfect blend of minimalism and shock absorption. Drop tested to 2m / 6.6 ft. Ultra slim and manufactured from ShockLiteTM, a soft, gel-like, flexible polymer with excellent shock absorption. Fully compatible with all MagSafe accessories.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Black Friday 2021

caudabe

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Black Friday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Spigen iPhone 13 cases, AirTag covers, screen protector...
Caudabe launches new wireless charging leather AirPods ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Wish List Event, Home Depot ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday sale live, AirP...
ESR’s iPhone 13 MagSafe cases, more now extra 20%...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale, Air...
Show More Comments