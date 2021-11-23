Caudabe’s Black Friday iPhone 13 case sale now live at 30% off with the best prices ever

The minimalist Black Friday iPhone 13 case deals are now live over at Caudabe — a mainstay in our yearly roundup of the best iPhone cases out there. This time around, the brand is offering 30% off sitewide on all of its latest iPhone 13 cases we featured at launch alongside just about everything else it offers. And you’ll want to jump in now, as this offer is only available through Thursday of this week and the deals will be 25% off starting on Friday. Head below for a closer look at the Caudabe Black Friday sale.

Caudabe Black Friday sale:

Caudabe’s early Black Friday sale will actually be even better than the direct deals we’ll see at the end of the week and you won’t find its latest models on Amazon anyway. Simply use code BFDEAL30 at checkout to redeem today’s 30% price drop at checkout. Shipping is free in orders of $40 or more, otherwise it will run you around $4.

One standout offer here is the Caudabe iPhone 13 SHEATH (MAGSAFE) case that drops from $35 down to $24.50 with the special Black Friday promo code above. It is available from $24.50 for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. Considering we haven’t seen any notable price drops on the Caudabe iPhone 13 cases since launch, this is one of the better minimalist Black Friday iPhone 13 case deals yet and the lowest total we have ever tracked on the brand’s new MagSafe case. Features include 6.6 feet of drop protection inside of a soft, gel-like flexible polymer shell that is ready for wireless charging and MagSafe accessories.

Browse through the rest of the Caudabe early Black Friday sale right here for 30% off just about everything using the code above.

And here are even more of the best iPhone 13 Black Friday deals that are now live:

More on the Caudabe iPhone 13 SHEATH (MAGSAFE) case:

The perfect blend of minimalism and shock absorption. Drop tested to 2m / 6.6 ft. Ultra slim and manufactured from ShockLiteTM, a soft, gel-like, flexible polymer with excellent shock absorption. Fully compatible with all MagSafe accessories.

