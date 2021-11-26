Apple Watch deals start at $115 for Black Friday: Series 6 $320, more (Refurb)

In celebration of Black Friday, Woot has launched a new 1-day Apple refurbished sale with free shipping across the board for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Amongst a selection of Apple Watch and iPhones, our top pick is the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS at $349.99 in a variety of styles. Down from $429, you’re looking at $79 in savings alongside the best price we’ve seen since Apple released the Series 7 sucessor earlier this fall. There’s also 40mm styles from $319.99, as well.

Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to wait pay more cash for Series 7, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the discounts in today’s sale for more ways to love in the refurbished savings. There are even more affordable Apple Watches discounted to $115 for those who missed the Series 3 doorbuster earlier in the week alongside iPhones and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!