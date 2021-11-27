Goodful, Blue Diamond, and GreenPan cookware + appliances fall as low as $14 (Up to 33% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 33% off Goodful by Cuisinart, Blue Diamond, GreenPan cookware and appliances. Our top pick is the Goodful 12-piece Premium Non-Stick Cookware Set for $69.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. It doesn’t matter if you plan to make a lot of meals over the holiday season or if there’s someone on your list that could use a new set, this kit from Goodful is worth considering. You’ll get a total of 12 pieces that range from an 8-inch fry pan to a 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart dutch oven, a 10-inch griddle pan, and the list goes on. All of the pots and pans feature a coating that is “reinforced with diamonds for a stronger and more durable non-stick pan.” Continue reading to find more cookware and appliances priced as low as $14.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse our this list of home organization gear from $10. There you will find a section of refrigerator bins, storage baskets, and more. Best of all, markdowns there are up to 38% off.

Goodful 12-piece Premium Non-Stick Cookware Set features:

  • SET INCLUDES: 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 2 quart saucepan with tempered glass lid, 5 quart Dutch oven with tempered glass lid, stainless steel steamer basket, 4 quart deep sauté pan with tempered glass lid, 10” square griddle pan, bamboo turner, bamboo spoon
  • EFFORTLESS NON-STICK COATING: This pots and pans set features a durable non-stick coating that allows food to easily slide out of the pan. The coating is reinforced with diamonds for a stronger and more durable non-stick pan.

