Early Cyber Monday OLIGHT rechargeable flashlights from $12: S2R II Baton, Baton3, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, OLIGHT via Amazon is offering a selection of its LED flashlights priced from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. If we had to pick one stand-out deal here, it would be the S2R II Baton for $48.96. Down from its normal going rate of $70, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen a handful of times in the past. I personally keep this flashlight on my bedside, always having it charged and at the ready should I need it. The 1,150-lumen output ensures that I can see everything when it gets dark outside, though I more often use it in the 400-lumen configuration. It can last up to 60 days on a single charge, should you opt to use it in the .5-lumen brightness mode for longevity, though most will see around four to 14 hours of use before having to plug it back in. Head below for additional deals.

More OLIGHT deals:

When it comes to your EDC, there’s something satisfying about creating your own organizers and tools. That’s where having a 3D printer or CNC router comes into play. If you’re like me, and have been waiting on the right time to pull the trigger on buying one, now’s the time. We’re seeing some historically low pricing still live from Black Friday with prices as low as $159, so be sure to check out our previous roundup to see if the model you’ve been searching for is discounted.

More on the OLIGHT S2R II Baton LED Flashlight:

It has several modes to choose from including three standard modes, turbo, moonlight, and strobe.It features a battery indicator located on the side switch so you always know when to charge.

S2R II can produce a maximum output of 1,150 lumens.Includes a rechargeable battery which is charged magnetically through the tailcap charging cable.

Small squared texture build for perfect grip and portability.(It’s 5% shorter than S2R ).It also features a dual direction pocket clip for enhanced everyday carry.

