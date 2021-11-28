Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro falls to new all-time lows at up to $429 off for Cyber Monday

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Apple’s previous-generation 2020 iPad Pro models at up to $429 off. Shipping is free for Prime members, though those without Prime will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular is our favorite deal featured here today. Currently available for $869.99, you would have paid $1,299 originally for this iPad with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

The edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display packs ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 Wide Color support. On top of that, you’ll find a 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide camera around back as well as a LiDAR sensor and 7MP TrueDepth front-facing sensor. Face ID is also in tow for biometric authentication and the A12Z Bionic SoC with Neural Engine provides more then enough processing power for most needs. Take a closer look in our hands-on review. Keep reading to find out more.

Use a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up the official Apple Smart Keyboard Folio. It’s available on Amazon for $190 right now, which uses less than half of what you’ll save by picking up the iPad Pro above. It connects to your tablet with magnets and never has to be charged, as it gets its power from the laptop itself. For other ways to accessorize your iPad, or just for additional Apple deals, you’ll want to check out our dedicated guide that we keep updated with the best prices from around the web.

Of course, one could argue that the iPad Pro is still lacking on some industry-standard features. That’s where Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 line comes in. This new release is currently seeing a drop in price at Amazon, resulting in a new all-time low now that it’s $200 off.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

