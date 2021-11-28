Cyber Monday arrives for Polk Audio sound bars, speakers, and more from $149

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Polk Audio sound gear on sale. Our favorite is the MagniFi 2 Sound Bar for $299 shipped. With an original price of $500, and still going for up to that much in recent months, it’s fluctuated in price down to $400 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The sound bar delivers “room-filling” and “truly immersive” sound which is “comparable to that of a concert or theater” according to Polk. There are six drivers here, including four 1×3-inch full-range and two 0.75-inch tweeters to produce a solid experience all around. On top of that, the included 8-inch subwoofer is wireless and easy to set up. There’s also built-in Chromecast for audio streaming and Apple Music support as well. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage then head below for additional Polk deals.

Virtual height effects and wireless subwoofer deliver an incredible room-filling and truly immersive 3D listening experience comparable to that of a concert or theater

Wirelessly stream music with built-in Google Chromecast from your smartphone and other compatible Bluetooth devices for a multi-room system

