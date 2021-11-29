Amazon Crayola art sale: 576-pack crayons, adult coloring books, and more from $3

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off arts and crafts from Crayola and Play-Doh along with a host of adult coloring books and more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With deals starting from just $3, this is a great time to refresh the art setup for the kids with massive bulk Crayola crayon bundles, Play-Doh compound, markers, side walk chalk, finger paints, and more. But you’ll also find a sizable collection of adult coloring books and markers on tap as well — all of which make for great gifts for the artists on your list this year. Head below for the Amazon Cyber Monday Crayola and crafts sale.

Cyber Monday Kids’ Crayola/Play-Doh sale:

And even more for the adults…

But the arts and crafts deals aren’t just for the kids today. While the colored pencils, markers and more above will be just fine for the adults, we are also tracking some particularly notable deals on Crayola’s Adult Colored Pencils and Fine Line Markers alongside a broad range of Cyber Monday adult coloring book deals at Amazon. There are several pages worth of adult coloring book price drops on Amazon with Arteza branded options and much more starting from $5.50 Prime shipped or less — these make for wonderful gifts for the art-minded folks alongside the aforementioned pencils and markers:

And speaking of arts and crafts, Cricut’s Maker 3, Explore 3, and other machines have fallen to new all-time best values with $30 in Amazon credit from $129.

More on the Crayola Adult Colored Pencils:

CRAYOLA COLORED PENCILS: This set features 50 rich, vibrant colors that highlight the details of every coloring book and art project

AT HOME CRAFTS and INDOOR ACTIVITIES: Keep spirits high with creative art supplies; Simple and fun crafts for kids are a great way to stay thoughtfully engaged and entertained

GREAT FOR KIDS & ADULTS: The color selection and quality of these Crayola Colored Pencils make them great art supplies for adults and children

DURABLE COLORED PENCILS: These long-lasting color pencils are great for art projects, school assignments, and coloring books

