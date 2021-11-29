Best Buy launches 12-hour Flash Sale: Apple Watch Series 7 low, Philips Hue, much more

After seeing Best Buy launch its Cyber Monday hub over the weekend, the retailer is now back with a 12-hour flash sale packed with holiday-worthy discounts. Live through the end of the day, you can now save on some doorbuster price cuts on iPhone charging stations, PC gaming rigs, Philips Hue lights, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Head below for all of our top picks in this 12-hour Best Buy Flash Sale.

Leading the way in today’s 12-hour Flash Sale, you’ll find the Apple Watch Series 7 marked down to $379 for the 41mm model in several styles at Amazon and Best Buy. This is $1 under our original Black Friday mention and a new all-time low.

As the latest fitness tracker to join the lineup, Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Headlined by the noticeably larger screen, there’s now added IP6X dust-resistance to pair with the usual fitness tracking features. There’s also a new fast charging mode, which can deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes.

Other notable Best Buy Flash Sale highlights:

As another highlight, we’re spotting the mophie Powerstation Wireless Charging Dock for $49.99. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at $80 in savings on the new release on top of marking only the second notable discount at $28 under the previous mention.

Delivering a unique nightstand or desk upgrade, this charging station features a main 10W Qi pad for topping off devices overnight. There’s also a 2.4A USB-A slot around back to plug in some other accessories. But the real highlight has to be the removable 10,000mAh power bank that doubles as an upgrade Qi charging stand. This lets you wirelessly refuel both at home and on-the-go with 5W speeds.

mophie Powerstation Wireless Charging Dock features:

This mophie Powerstation Wireless Charging Dock is truly power that goes with you everywhere. Use at home or at the office and charge two devices wirelessly, or plug in a third device using the rear USB-A port. Plus, the bright LED clock makes it perfect for any desk or tabletop. When heading out, just grab the docked power bank and now you have wireless portable power. The wireless power bank contains a 10,000mAh internal battery and offers two USB ports.

