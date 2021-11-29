Bose Cyber Monday now live! Smart Speaker (Refurb) $259, headphones from $119, more from $89 (New all-time lows)

The official Bose Cyber Monday sale is now live! While we are still tracking some brilliant deals on the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones alongside some of the brand’s other best-in-class models and the Sleepbuds, the official Bose site is now dishing up some of the best deals of the year on both its new and refurbished smart speakers. The amazing Bose speakers and headphones certainly aren’t the most affordable out there, but thankfully its refurbished program is just as high-end — all work is done in house with, at worst, “nearly imperceptible blemishes” and the same warranty as a new product (more details below). The Bose Cyber Monday sale is a wonderful way to save a small fortune this holiday season and you’ll find all of our top picks waiting down below.

The Bose Cyber Monday sale is in full swing, but will completely shut down when the clock strikes midnight, so don’t sleep on this deal (at least until you pick up the Sleepbuds below at the best price of the shopping season). You’re looking at up to 30% off, free 2-day shipping on everything over $50, and a peace of mind inducing 90-day risk-free trial.

Bose Cyber Monday Speaker deals:

Bose Cyber Monday Headphone deals:

More details on the world class Bose refurbished program:

Bose Cyber Monday sale details: Refurbished products are a great way to enjoy Bose performance at an outstanding value. A refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All refurbished products have the same warranty as new products. And are available only from Bose.

And more details on the Bose Portable Smart Speaker:

The Portable Smart Speaker is a wireless home speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and a voice-controlled speaker, all in one. Around the house, you can move it from room to room — and when you leave home, you can take it with you. Anywhere with Wi-Fi, you can control it with your voice and stream music directly from the cloud. Outside Wi-Fi range, you can control it like any other portable speaker with your mobile phone or tablet via Bluetooth and listen to anything you can play on your device.

