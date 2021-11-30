Cole Haan’s Cyber Deals continue with up to 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

Cole Haan’s Cyber Monday Sale continues with up to 50% off sitewide as well as an extra 10% off for Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up). Just use promo code CYBER at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on best-selling boots, dress shoes, sneakers, outerwear, handbags, and more. Plus, Cole Haan Members receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Wagner Grand Chelsea Boots for men. These boots are currently marked down to $135 and originally sold for $300. This classic style is available in three color options and features a waterproof leather material that’s great for fall or winter weather. It also has a full rubber outsole that promotes traction and a cushioned insole to add comfort. This style also allows you to head out the door in a breeze with a pull-on design. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Cole Haan.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Nike Cyber Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

