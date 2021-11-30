Cyberweek game deals: Arkane Collection $20, Avengers $10, B2G1 FREE Switch, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Dishonored and Prey: The Arkane Collection on Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While the PlayStation version is sitting at $40.50 via Amazon, it is readily available at GameStop for $30. If you ask me, and a whole lot of other immersive sim/action game fans, these are some of the best that have released for the previous-generation consoles most folks are still enjoying. This collection includes the tragically under-appreciated Prey and Dishonored 2 in disc-form alongside digital codes for Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Dishonored: Definitive Edition. Arkane was scooped up in that massive Microsoft and Bethesda deal, so it might be a little while before we get to experience more of its incredible game design. Head below for more Cyberweek game deals including Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Marvel’s Avengers, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Best Buy’s buy two get one FREE Switch game promotion, among many others. 

Best Cyberweek game deals:

Nintendo Switch Cyberweek game deals now live:

Pre-orders:

