Cyberweek game deals: Arkane Collection $20, Avengers $10, B2G1 FREE Switch, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Dishonored and Prey: The Arkane Collection on Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While the PlayStation version is sitting at $40.50 via Amazon, it is readily available at GameStop for $30. If you ask me, and a whole lot of other immersive sim/action game fans, these are some of the best that have released for the previous-generation consoles most folks are still enjoying. This collection includes the tragically under-appreciated Prey and Dishonored 2 in disc-form alongside digital codes for Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Dishonored: Definitive Edition. Arkane was scooped up in that massive Microsoft and Bethesda deal, so it might be a little while before we get to experience more of its incredible game design. Head below for more Cyberweek game deals including Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Marvel’s Avengers, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Best Buy’s buy two get one FREE Switch game promotion, among many others.
Best Cyberweek game deals:
- Marvel’s Avengers $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Amazon save $10 when you buy $100 in games/accessories promo
- Best Buy buy two get one FREE Switch games
- Best Buy PS VR game sale from $10 (Reg. up to $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $27 (Reg. $60)
- Only $2 above doorbuster pricing
- Far Cry 6 all platforms $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- And $30 on PS5 (Reg. $70)
- Among Us Switch $4 (Reg. $5)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition $35 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Or standard edition at $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Just Dance 2022 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- NBA 2K22 $26 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $45 (Reg. $70)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 from $14 (Reg. $20+)
Nintendo Switch Cyberweek game deals now live:
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $35 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $39 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $35.50 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- And even more…
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
