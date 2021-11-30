Rare Sonos refurbished sale goes live: Beam $319, Roam $150, Sub $549, more

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone without any Sonos sales, the brand is now taking things into its own hands by refreshing its certified refurbished storefront with discounted offerings. Headlining is its previous-generation Beam AirPlay 2 Soundbar for $319 shipped. Down from the original $399 price tag, this is an all-around rare and quite notable offer on the home theater upgrade, especially with much of the holiday shopping season in the rear view.

Sure this isn’t the just-released model, but Sonos Beam still delivers a compact way to upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers without sacrificing on features. It packs AirPlay 2 functionality alongside built-in Alexa and integration with the rest of the Sonos lineup. You can learn more in our hands-on review. Includes a full 1-year warranty, just like everything else in the sale. Head below for more deals from the Sonos sale.

Sonos sidesteps Black Friday with its own sale

Another highlight from the Sonos sale is discounting its second-generation Wireless Subwoofer for $549. Down from its original $699 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, matches the all-time low, and is the first time this year we’ve seen this price available.

If you’ve already adopted Sonos speakers or soundbars into your home theater, picking up its wireless subwoofer is a great way to round out the soundscape. Featuring two Class-D amplifiers, Sonos Sub ups the ante on your setup’s bass while integrating with the rest of the brand’s speakers for auto equalization and calibration.

Over at Best Buy on the otherhand, you can currently score the Sonos Roam Portable Speaker for $149.99. This is down $20 from the usual price tag and quite the notable offer considering we haven’t seen very many discounts on this since releasing earlier in the year. Delivering a battery-powered speaker with 10 hours of runtime per charge, this one expands your Sonos setup with IP67 water-resistance as well as both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect.

Be sure to shop all of the other discounts in the Sonos refurbished sale for additional ways to save. Stock has been fluctuating here lately, so it’s worth checking back to see if Sonos replenishes the listing at any point here.

Sonos Beam features:

Experience incredible sound while streaming watching TV and movies, streaming music, enjoying podcasts and audiobooks, or playing video games all with voice control. Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, and more, completely hands free. At just 25.6 inches, Beam won’t hang off furniture or block the TV. Go from unboxing to listening in minutes with just two cords and automatic remote detection.

