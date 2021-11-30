Synology’s DS1621+ 6-Bay NAS supports up to 108TB of storage with rare $180 discount

Adorama is now offering the Synology DS1621+ 6-Bay NAS for $719.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $900, earlier this year saw a permanent price hike up from $800 with today’s offer marking the best price since at $180 off. Arriving as one of the more capable NAS in the Synology lineup, its DS1621+ arrives with six hard drive bays and support for a whopping 108TB of storage. On top of its dual M.2 NVMe SSD drive slots for caching, there’s also a 2.2GHz AMD Ryzen processor, 4GB of upgradable RAM, and PCIe slot for adding a 10GbE card. Around back you’re looking at four Gigabit Ethernet ports to round out the package on this home server or Plex machine. Head below for more.

As far as NAS go, the lead deal is certainly on the more expensive end of the Synology lineup. So if you’re looking to upgrade the home media server or build one out for the first time on a tighter budget, the DS220+ is really hard to beat. Capable of 4K Plex transcoding and more, this one only packs two hard drive bays. But for much less than the DS1621+ above, you can outfit it with 8TB of storage thanks to this bundle offer at $470.

Regardless of which you opt for, earlier this year Synology just launched its latest update to DiskStation Manager, the interface you’ll use to interact with the NAS. We took a hands-on look to see how all of the refreshed UI and new features of DSM 7 stacked up, which you can get all of the details on right here.

Synology DS1621+ 6-Bay NAS

Synology DS1621+ is a powerful and compact 6-bay network attached storage solution designed to store and protect critical data assets. Today’s growing amount of unstructured data requires smarter and increasingly higher performance methods of storing, accessing, and collaborating. Designed for scalability, the DS1621+ enables you to start small, then expand as your data grows.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!