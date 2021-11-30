Use the WORX 4V cordless screwdriver to assemble Christmas presents for $30 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the WORX 4V Cordless Screwdriver for $29.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of up to $45, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest we’ve seen since early this year. This unique screwdriver is perfect for assembling all the Christmas presents you’re bound to unpackage in a few weeks. There are two LED lights here to help see in dark places, and three speeds help cover all common tasks. It’s rechargeable via USB-C and even comes with 12 bits, including three Philips, three slotted, two torx, two square, and more. Head below for additional information.
You could instead opt for an 8-pack of CRAFTSMAN screwdrivers for $15 at Amazon. While you won’t have the same ability to automatically drive screws during toy assembly, it does come in at 50% below today’s deal. On top of that, you’ll never have to charge traditional screwdrivers, which is another bonus.
However, this 39-piece screwdriver set could also help with building presents next month as well. Included with your purchase is also a storage rack to keep things organized, which could make this option compelling over the mentions above. Coming in at $17.50 Prime shipped, you’re saving 23% with this deal that we uncovered recently, though this sale likely won’t last long.
More on the WORX Screwdriver:
- A slow, medium, and fast setting to cover all common screwdriving applications. Slow is for backing screws out, fast is for driving large fasteners
- Compact and lightweight so that you can use it for long stretches without hand fatigue. Plus, the slim design makes it easy to get into tight spaces
- This screwdriver has headlights so that you can always see what you’re doing in dark spaces
