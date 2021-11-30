Use the WORX 4V cordless screwdriver to assemble Christmas presents for $30 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the WORX 4V Cordless Screwdriver for $29.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of up to $45, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest we’ve seen since early this year. This unique screwdriver is perfect for assembling all the Christmas presents you’re bound to unpackage in a few weeks. There are two LED lights here to help see in dark places, and three speeds help cover all common tasks. It’s rechargeable via USB-C and even comes with 12 bits, including three Philips, three slotted, two torx, two square, and more. Head below for additional information.

You could instead opt for an 8-pack of CRAFTSMAN screwdrivers for $15 at Amazon. While you won’t have the same ability to automatically drive screws during toy assembly, it does come in at 50% below today’s deal. On top of that, you’ll never have to charge traditional screwdrivers, which is another bonus.

However, this 39-piece screwdriver set could also help with building presents next month as well. Included with your purchase is also a storage rack to keep things organized, which could make this option compelling over the mentions above. Coming in at $17.50 Prime shipped, you’re saving 23% with this deal that we uncovered recently, though this sale likely won’t last long.

More on the WORX Screwdriver:

A slow, medium, and fast setting to cover all common screwdriving applications. Slow is for backing screws out, fast is for driving large fasteners

Compact and lightweight so that you can use it for long stretches without hand fatigue. Plus, the slim design makes it easy to get into tight spaces

This screwdriver has headlights so that you can always see what you’re doing in dark spaces

