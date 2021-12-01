Create lists and notes on Amazon’s Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet at $10.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for $10.52 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $15, today’s deal shaves 30% off and comes within $2 of the all-time low. It doesn’t matter if you need to create a to-do list or want to leave a note for someone in the family, Amazon’s magnetic dry erase sheet is here to save the day. It can be easily attached to a refrigerator, file cabinet, and other magnet-friendly surfaces. This 12- by 17-inch sheet is paired with four dry erase markers and an eraser.

Another way to get the job done is with this 6-pack of sticky note pads at $7 Prime shipped. Each pad has 100 3- by 3-inch sheets, leaving you with a total of 600 at your disposal. Bright colors are used, helping notes stand out. Bear in mind that you will eventually run out of these and that the whiteboard above will probably last much longer overall.

Once finished here, you may also want to have a look at today’s holiday storage roundup. There you will find solutions to keep your ornaments, Christmas tree, and wrapping paper organized. This one-day sale kicks off from $12, so there’s something for just about every price point. Peruse our home goods guide to find even more notable discounts.

Amazon Basics Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet features:

Magnet-backed white board sheet for note taking, drawing, or organization in an office or at home

Smooth white surface can be written on with dry erase markers and wiped away easily. Tear off the film on the surface before use

