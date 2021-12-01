A 50% off coupon slashes Govee’s new-release RGBWW Smart Lamp to just $13 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Govee RGBWW Smart Lamp for $13 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This new release has only been on the market for about two weeks and has been listed at $26 since then. Today’s offer slashes 50% off and marks the very first price drop we have tracked. Add a bit more smart lighting to your space with this highly-affordable lamp from Govee. It can be controlled using Govee Home app where users can choose from 16 million different color options. A touch-sensitive outer shell will let users tap to change colors for those times when an iOS or Android device is out of reach. Timer and schedule features allow power and settings to be toggled automatically.

Running low on power outlets to plug in your new lamp? If so, be sure to check out Philips 6-Outlet Extender at under $12 Prime shipped. Today’s savings will fully cover this purchase and provide you with six outlets, two 2.4A USB ports, and even a shelf to set your new lamp on top of.

While you’re at it, be sure to also check out Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 with a smart bulb at $25. This is another great way to overhaul your nightstand and also add some colorful lighting to your space. Plus, we’ve got you covered with all of the latest smart home discounts in our dedicated guide.

Govee RGBWW Smart Lamp features:

Multiple Smart Controls: Access your night light without lifting a finger. Use the Govee Home App to adjust colors and brightness or to power lights on and off. You can also utilize Alexa for convenient voice control. NOTE: No power adapter included.

16 Million Multicolor Choice: The light owns over 16 million color options as well as warm and cool white lights. You can find the best lighting to reduce eye strain. Our night light is designed to provide relaxing light in your space.

