Nordstrom Rack Men’s Coat Flash Sale offers top brands under $100 (Up to 60% off)

Nordstrom Rack’s Coats for Him under $100 Flash Sale offers up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Callaway, Cole Haan, Nautica, Columbia, The North Face, Spyder, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders over $89. A standout from this sale is the Cole Haan Quilted Jacket that’s currently marked down to $90. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced $298. This style is available in three color options and can be dressed up or down easily depending on the occasion. The quilted design is also timeless and the water-resistant fabric is great for fall or winter weather alike. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, you will want out the Eddie Bauer Flash Sale that’s offering 50% off any one item as well as 40% off best-selling gifts.

